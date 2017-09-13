FPSC releases body of knowledge

The Financial Planning Standards Council (FPSC) has released the Financial Planning Body of Knowledge (FP-BoK), a resource for CFP professionals and FPSC Level 1 certificants.

Together with the revalidated FPSC Competency Profile, the FP-BoK serves to further define the knowledge and competencies expected of CFP professionals and FPSC Level 1 certificants in Canada, and the differences between the two.

(The most significant changes to the competency profile are related to non-technical professional skills, which have been reframed to better reflect expectations in practice and to differentiate professional skills from professional obligation.)

