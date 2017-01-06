Franklin Templeton promotes two veterans

Franklin Templeton Investments has promoted two staff to leadership roles in International Advisory Services.

Dennis Tew has been appointed head of National Sales, Canada and will be responsible for leading the Canadian retail distribution team, effective December 1, 2016. As a 20-year veteran of the firm, he has held a number of senior roles in the Canadian business, including most recently as head of Business Strategy.

Matthew Williams has been appointed head of Institutional and Client Service, Canada, also effective December 1. He joined Franklin Templeton more than three years ago and was most recently head of Defined Contribution and Retirement for Canada. Williams has more than 20 years of experience in wealth and institutional investment management, and previously worked with a global asset manager in Australia, Hong Kong and Bangkok.

Both will report to Duane Green, managing director – Canada, who becomes president and CEO for Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. in Canada on February 1, 2017.