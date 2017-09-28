French retirees could face tax hike on pensions

Thousands of retired French workers are protesting in cities around the country over a new tax hike on their pensions.

The retirees are joining a growing crowd of critics of French President Emmanuel Macron — he’s already faced protests from truckers, students and others.

The march Thursday in Paris included retirees with a wide range of ages, backgrounds and political views. But they were united in anger over a rise in a tax used to finance public health care and family aid. The tax is expected to hit as many as 8-million retirees, who say they’re being unfairly targeted.

The government plans to cut other payroll taxes at the same time, but that won’t affect retired workers.

The first budget of 39-year-old Macron’s presidency, unveiled Wednesday, focuses on reducing France’s deficit.

