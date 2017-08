Ahmed Farooq has joined Franklin Templeton Investments Canada as vice president of ETF business development.

With more than a decade of ETF experience, Farooq will direct the firm’s Franklin LibertyShares ETF business across Canada. He’ll also provide ETF strategy, marketing and product development support.

Farooq joins the sales team in Toronto. That team is led by head of national sales for Canada, Dennis Tew, who was named to the Canadian ETF Association’s board of directors.