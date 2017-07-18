FTI launches Canada-plus equity fund

Franklin Templeton Investments has introduced the Franklin Bissett Canada Plus Equity Fund for Canadian investors who want to look beyond the domestic market.

The fund can invest up to 49% of assets in foreign securities, with a focus on U.S. equities. It can also use equity put option strategies to reduce overall volatility. Stocks are selected based on growth-at-a-reasonable-price analysis.

The fund will be co-managed by Garey Aitken, CIO and portfolio manager, and Tim Caulfield, director of equity research and portfolio manager, both from Franklin Bissett Investment Management. They have 24 and 18 years of experience, respectively.

