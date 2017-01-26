Fundata award winners announced

Fundata Canada has presented its FundGrade Awards to 57 companies representing 263 Canadian investment funds. Winners include 179 mutual funds, 35 ETFs, 46 segregated funds and 3 responsible investing funds.

Winner highlights:

Manulife Asset Management — 33 funds

CI Investments — 23 funds

Fidelity Investments — 20 funds

Sun Life Assurance — 17 funds

RBC Global Asset Management — 14 funds

Fundata, a provider of market and investment funds data, presents its awards to funds that consistently demonstrate the best risk-adjusted returns throughout a calendar year.

