Fundata award winners announced

Fundata Canada has presented its FundGrade Awards to 57 companies representing 263 Canadian investment funds. Winners include 179 mutual funds, 35 ETFs, 46 segregated funds and 3 responsible investing funds.
Winner highlights:
- Manulife Asset Management — 33 funds
- CI Investments — 23 funds
- Fidelity Investments — 20 funds
- Sun Life Assurance — 17 funds
- RBC Global Asset Management — 14 funds
Fundata, a provider of market and investment funds data, presents its awards to funds that consistently demonstrate the best risk-adjusted returns throughout a calendar year.
