GOP to target Dodd-Frank with new legislation

In the U.S., the House Financial Services Committee that’s led by Texas Rep. Jeb Hensarling is slated to begin work Tuesday on legislation to largely undo the Dodd-Frank law. The law was passed and Democratic President Barack Obama signed off on it after the financial meltdown in 2008.

The GOP argues that the law hurts the economy by making it harder for consumers to get credit to buy a new house or a car, and that it makes it hard for entrepreneurs to start or expand a small business. Hensarling has complained that banks are offering fewer credit cards and free checking accounts, while community banks report that compliance with Dodd-Frank’s regulatory burdens make it harder to provide more mortgages.

Democratic Party member Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has told the House Financial Services Committee that, in fact, banks of all sizes are posting record profits and access to consumer credit and small business lending is at historically high levels.

She says the move to undo Dodd-Frank “doesn’t solve a single real problem with the economy or with our financial system, but it does make some big-time lobbyists happy.”

Read: DoL delays fiduciary rule for U.S. advisors

The details

Hensarling’s bill would repeal about 40 provisions of Dodd-Frank, targeting the heart of the law’s restrictions on banks by offering a trade-off. The goal is for banks to qualify for most of the regulatory relief in the bill so long as they meet a strict basic requirement for building capital to cover unexpected big losses.

Hensarling says the capital requirements will work as an insurance policy against a financial institution going out of business.

Republicans are likely to pass the measure in the House, but face significant obstacles in the Senate where leaders have emphasized their desire to find areas of agreement to enhance economic growth.

Hensarling also goes after the consumer protection agency that Congress established after the financial crisis, called the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, by reducing its powers and making it easier for the president to remove its director.

Hensarling disputed Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters’ assessment that the bill is “dead-on-arrival.”

He says, “I do not consider this to be an exercise in futility,” he told reporters. “I think it is important to move this bill forward, and I think at the end of the day, […] we will see major portions of the Choice Act enacted into law.”

Also read:

SEC enforcement bracing for deep cuts: report

UPDATED: Trump’s policies could influence Fed, says Yellen