Health restaurant Freshii lists on TSX

Toronto Stock Exchange has welcomed Freshii Inc., a global health-casual restaurant business. It will begin trading under the symbol TSX:FRII.

Freshii founder and CEO Matthew Corrin says, “The IPO is not the finish line for us; it’s just the starting line. We are in the earliest days of what I see possible for the Freshii brand. Over the next few years we are going to double our restaurant count […].”

In 2005, Corrin opened the first Freshii restaurant in Toronto. Since then, hundreds of locations in cities around the world have opened.

As of December 31, 2016, the TSX and TSX Venture Exchange are home to 127 consumer products and services issuers, with a combined market capitalization of $303 billion.