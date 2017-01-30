Heavy week for North American earnings, says analyst

There will be lots of activity to watch this week, on both sides of the border, says Prab Sagoo, associate director at Nasdaq Advisory Services, in his latest weekly highlight.

On Tuesday, Canada’s November GDP will be released. Sagoo notes, “Current estimates expect +0.3% with [fourth-quarter] GDP expected to show some strength overall.”

But, all eyes will be on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Wednesday rate announcement, he says. As of 10:15am EST on January 30th, CME’s FedWatch Tool indicated there’s a 96% probability that the Fed will stand down this time around and that another hike is most probable in June 2017.

Further, Friday will see the release of U.S. monthly nonfarm payrolls and it will be “a heavy week of earnings” in Canada and the U.S. Says Sagoo, “[There will be] Canadian earnings announcements from CGI, Saputo, BCE and Brookfield Renewable. In the U.S., 150 S&P500 companies will release earnings this week including Apple, Facebook and Amazon.”

