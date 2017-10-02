Home Capital cuts 65 jobs to save costs

Home Capital Group Inc. says it has eliminated 65 jobs from its workforce as part of a program to cut $15 million in annual costs.

The Toronto-based alternative mortgage lender says after factoring in the latest job cuts, the company’s head count has been reduced by 10% since the end of June.

Home Capital said Monday it cut the 65 full-time positions from its operational, sales and underwriting division.

In February 2017, the company announced an expense-savings initiative called Project Expo, which targeted annual cost savings of $15 million.

Home Capital says Project Expo is largely complete and it expects to achieve its goal.

However, the alternative mortgage lender says it is still facing elevated expenses after a run on deposits by customers in April, following allegations by regulators that it misled investors.

