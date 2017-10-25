Horizons ETFs and Evolve Funds launch ETFs

Horizons ETFs has launched the Horizons Active Intl Developed Markets Equity ETF. The fund provides active, dividend-focused exposure to developed stock markets outside North America.

The ETF may hedge some or all of its non-Canadian dollar currency exposure back to the Canadian dollar. The management fee is 0.80%.

Evolve Funds has launched Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield ETF, which has a covered call strategy.

The ETF seeks to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Global Healthcare 20 Index Canadian Dollar Hedged, while mitigating downside risk. The fund writes covered call options on up to 33% of the portfolio securities.

