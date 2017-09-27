Horizons ETFs launches EAFE ETF

Horizons ETFs has launched the Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF. The ETF provides tax-efficient, indirect exposure to the MSCI EAFE Index. The management fee is 0.20%.

Read: Look for these fastest-growing emerging markets

The fund seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Horizons EAFE Futures Roll Index, net of expenses. The index reflects returns generated over time of notional investments that represent a long position in a series of futures contracts on the MSCI EAFE Index.