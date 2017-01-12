Horizons ETFs reduces management fee on fund

Horizons ETFs has reduced the management fee on the Horizons China High Dividend Yield Index ETF (HCN) to 0.70% from 0.85%, effective immediately. HCN provides exposure to high-dividend-yielding Hong Kong–listed equities.

HCN seeks investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond to the performance of the Hang Seng high-dividend-yield index (Hang Seng HD index).

HCN is the only ETF in Canada that provides exposure to locally listed Hong Kong equities. The Hong Kong equity market performed well in 2016, with its benchmark, the Hang Seng, delivering a 4.13% total return, and the Hang Seng HD index delivering a 4.86% total return for the one-year period ending December 30, 2016.

