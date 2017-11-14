Horizons launches Canadian Equity Index ETF

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. has partnered with Inovestor Inc. to launch the Horizons Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF (INOC). The ETF is the first in Canada to offer low-cost exposure to the Nasdaq Inovestor Canada Index.

Units of the ETF will begin trading today on the TSX.

The Nasdaq Inovestor Canada Index is comprised of 25 equal-weighted, large-capitalization, Canadian-listed companies. All are firms that trade at a reasonable price with the best rankings in Inovestor’s StockPointer stock selection model.