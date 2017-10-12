HSBC appoints new CEO

The Associated Press / October 12, 2017

More articles on:
change-of-scene-head-hunting

London-based bank HSBC says John Flint will be its new chief executive, replacing the retiring Stuart Gulliver.

The bank says in statement Thursday that Flint, who currently heads up retail banking and wealth management, will take the job on February 21, 2018.

Read: Big Six banks among Canada’s cleanest companies

Chairman Mark Tucker says Flint has “great understanding and regard for HSBC’s heritage, and the passion to build the bank for the next generation.”

Flint adds he’s “humbled by the responsibility.” He has represented the group in Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, India, Bahrain, the U.S. and the U.K.

HSBC is carrying out a sweeping overhaul to increase profitability. That includes shedding thousands of workers and exiting some markets in order to focus even more on Asia.

Originally published on Advisor.ca
Add a comment

Have your say on this topic! Comments are moderated and may be edited or removed by
site admin as per our Comment Policy. Thanks!