IA Clarington enhances elite pricing for HNW clients

Staff / September 25, 2017

IA Clarington Investments Inc. has enhanced its Elite pricing program for high-net-worth investors to include:

  • auto-switching into the discounted Elite series for eligible investors;
  • householding for IA Clarington Managed Portfolios starting at $100,000; and
  • two new rebate thresholds.

Householding means the benefits of Elite pricing can be extended to family member living at the same address and to corporate accounts.

For the new thresholds, at $2.5 million in a single account, investors now receive a 12.5-basis-point (0.125%) rebate on every dollar invested; at $5 million, the rebate is 15 basis points (0.15%).

Originally published on Advisor.ca
