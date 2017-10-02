IA Clarington launches global and emerging market funds

IA Clarington Investments Inc. has launched three funds and has a new sub-advisory relationship with PineBridge Investments LLC, a global asset manager.

IA Clarington Emerging Markets Bond Fund invests in three main emerging market asset classes: hard currency sovereign bonds, local currency sovereign bonds and corporate bonds. The fund offers potential for higher yields and reduced interest rate risk compared to traditional fixed income. The fund is managed by PineBridge Investments.

invests in three main emerging market asset classes: hard currency sovereign bonds, local currency sovereign bonds and corporate bonds. The fund offers potential for higher yields and reduced interest rate risk compared to traditional fixed income. The fund is managed by PineBridge Investments. IA Clarington Global Bond Fund invests in up to 16 fixed income asset classes using an unconstrained, global approach, and offers potential for higher yields and reduced interest rate risk compared to traditional fixed income. The fund is managed by PineBridge Investments.

invests in up to 16 fixed income asset classes using an unconstrained, global approach, and offers potential for higher yields and reduced interest rate risk compared to traditional fixed income. The fund is managed by PineBridge Investments. IA Clarington Global Yield Opportunities Fund targets consistent monthly income and capital growth, and invests primarily in IA Clarington mutual funds, with broad diversification by geographic region and across a range of income-oriented asset classes. The fund is managed by Clément Gignac, chief economist at IA Financial Group, and Tyler Mordy, president and CIO of IA Clarington sub-advisor Forstrong Global Asset Management.

Also read:

Horizons ETFs launches EAFE ETF

Find upside amid relentless change

Chinese sectors to choose — and lose

Investors want Canadian-owned investments, global expertise

Expect political upheaval in emerging markets