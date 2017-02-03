IFIC advisor portal offers industry insights, client tools

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada has launched an advisor portal that offers insights on current topics, such as CRM2 and Fund Facts.

The portal also offers plain-language tools that will help improve clients’ understanding of their investments, says IFIC. Plus, you’ll also find links to current research and IFIC submissions, and information on global trends.

