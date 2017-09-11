IFIC elects new chair, board members

New appointments were made at IFIC’s annual meeting on September 7, 2017.

Ross Kappele (EVP and head of distribution at BMO Asset Management Canada) was elected chair of IFIC’s board, and Carol Lynde (president and COO at Bridgehouse Asset Managers) was elected first vice-chair.

In addition, the following industry participants were elected to IFIC’s board for three-year terms:

Paul Bourque (president and CEO, IFIC)

Sian Burgess (SVP fund oversight, Fidelity Investments Canada)

Jonathan Durocher (president and CEO, National Bank Investments)

Chris Enright (president and managing director, Aligned Capital Partners)

Judy Goldring (EVP and COO, AGF Investments)

Glen Gowland (senior VP and head, asset management, Scotiabank)

Duane Green (president and CEO, Franklin Templeton)

Bernard Letendre (president, Manulife)

Damon Murchison (SVP and head of retail distribution, Mackenzie Investments)

Michael Stanley (president, Sterling Mutuals)

Stéphane Blanchette (EVP, CCO and CFO, Investia Financial Services Inc. and chair of CFIQ)

Yanic Chagnon (VP investment products at Manulife and vice-chair of IFIC)

At the meeting, the board thanked outgoing chair John Adams (CEO, Primerica Financial Services Canada).

The board also approved the membership application of Fonds de solidairité FTQ and the affiliate application of Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Further, IFIC released its annual report to members, which includes how the organization collaborated with policymakers, promoted financial literacy and helped members during the past year.

