IIAC adds 6 to Investment Industry Hall of Fame

IIAC will induct six business leaders into its Investment Industry Hall of Fame at a gala Thursday night.

The new members are:

William (Bill) Wilder, former president of Wood Gundy Inc.

“Their contributions on the national and community stages and their everlasting mark of excellence and integrity on the investment industry warrant the accolades they receive tonight,” said Ian Russell, IIAC president and CEO, in a release.

