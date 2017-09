IIROC elects board of directors

IIROC elected its board of directors at its AGM.

The board is as follows:

Michèle Colpron (independent director), corporate director and CPA

Rita Achrekar (dealer director), senior vice-president of Compliance, Scotiabank

Holly Benson (dealer director), vice-president, Finance and CFO, Peters & Co. Ltd.

Brian Heidecker (independent director), corporate director

Nicolas Thadaney (marketplace director), president and CEO, Global Equity Capital Markets, TMX Group

James Donegan, (independent director), co-founder and managing partner, AGAWA Partners

Marianne Harris, (independent director), corporate director

Edward Iacobucci, (independent director), dean, Faculty of Law,University of Toronto

Gerry O’Mahoney, (independent director), principal and founder, Tralee Capital Markets

Catherine Smith, (independent director), Corporate Director

Paul Allison, (dealer director), chairman and CEO, Raymond James Ltd.

Jean-Paul Bachellerie, (dealer director), president and COO, PI Financial Corp.

Luc Paiement, (dealer director), executive advisor to the president and CEO, National Bank of Canada

Thomas Wittman (marketplace director), executive vice-president, Head of Global Trading and Market Services Nasdaq

The board re-appointed Marianne Harris as chair and appointed Paul Allison as vice-chair.