IMCA rebrands to Investments & Wealth Institute

The Investment Management Consultants Association (IMCA) has rebranded to the Investments & Wealth Institute.

“Our new name more accurately reflects who we are and what we do,” says chairman Scott Thayer.

A new website is expected to launch in mid-November that will feature new offerings, including some new courses.

Certification requirements for the CIMA and CPWA designations have not changed. In addition, a number of benchmark studies are underway to substantiate the value of the two credentials, including how they meet the expectations of high-net-worth investors.

As part of the rebranding effort, IMCA Australia will become the CIMA Society of Australia, and the New York chapter will be named the Investments & Wealth Society of New York.

More changes

The Yale School of Management (Yale SOM) has expanded its collaboration with the institute by launching an online CPWA Certification Program beginning in early 2018. Advisors who earn the certification have learned how to navigate family dynamics and behavioral biases, and develop tax, investment, and asset protection strategies for business owners, executives, and high-net-worth individuals in retirement. They also learn legacy planning through charitable giving and estate planning.

The institute has also acquired the RMA designation. Previously administered by the Retirement Income Industry Association since 2006, the RMA designation offers an approach to retirement income planning that focuses on a client-centred fiduciary model.

In order to earn the RMA credential through the Investments & Wealth Institute, candidates must demonstrate three years experience in financial services, complete an online course (Level 1), complete an in-person executive education offered in collaboration with premier business school instructors (Level 2), and pass a 100-question examination. To maintain the credential, RMA designees must meet ongoing CE requirements and abide by the Investments & Wealth Institute’s Code of Professional Responsibility.