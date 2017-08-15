Industry tech guru Stan Deudney passes away

Stan Deudney, most recently president of Transatron Systems Inc., died on August 12, 2017.

For 25 years, Deudney was involved in providing technology-based business solutions to the investment industry through his work at Transatron Systems. Prior to that, he held senior advisory roles that led to other technological innovations. For example, he designed and created the Canadian Depository Services (CDS), and afterward he created global trade reporting and settlement notification system Instant Link.

A CDS company newsletter from August 2010 called Deudney “the architect of CDS’s book-based system and pioneering Securities Settlement Services […].” In the newsletter — in reference to that book-based system specifically — Deudney said the system “was a revolution and we knew it was going to change everything.” Also in that piece, he reflected on how technology is always changing but that Canada needs to move “in lock-step with global securities markets.”

Throughout his career, Deudney worked with major international financial institutions in the U.S., U.K. and Canada. He also received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in September 2012.