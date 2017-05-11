Invesco adds new series to senior loan index ETF

Invesco has added two additional series to its PowerShares Senior Loan Index ETF to provide greater flexibility for choosing currency exposure.

The initial offering of the two new series of the fund has now closed, and they’re available in unhedged Canadian-dollar-denominated units (BKL.C) and unhedged U.S.-dollar-denominated units (BKL.U).

Previously, the PowerShares Senior Loan Index ETF was available only in Canadian-dollar-hedged units, and those will continue to trade on TSX under the ticker BKL.F.