Invesco Canada fund merger proposal approved

Invesco Canada has received Canadian unitholder approval for the merger of Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Fund, or the terminating fund, into Invesco Global Bond Fund.

The merger proposal was initially announced on May 25, 2017 but unitholders approved the merger and termination at a meeting held on Monday. The merger and termination are effective in Canada only.

The merger, which is effective in Canada only, will occur at close of business on July 28, 2017. Assets held in most series of the terminating fund will be transferred to the corresponding series of the continuing fund. The exceptions are Series D and Series PTFU, which will be terminated immediately prior to the merger, as these series do not exist for the continuing fund.