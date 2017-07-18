Invesco Canada launches pool for accredited investors

Invesco Canada has launched the Invesco Balanced-Risk Allocation Pool, Series F. It’s available to individuals who qualify as accredited investors.

The portfolio invests in equity, fixed-income and commodity markets using a long-only, risk-balanced investment process.

The pool is managed by the Atlanta-based Invesco Global Asset Allocation team (which is part of Invesco Advisers, Inc., sub-advisor to the pool), and the team is led by CIO Scott Wolle. Further, the pool is the second alternative offering Invesco Canada has made available to accredited investors who work with a fee-based broker.