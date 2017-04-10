Invesco launches funds; FTSE Russell unveils benchmarks

Invesco Canada has today launched Invesco Global Dividend Income Fund and Invesco Global Monthly Income Fund, both of which will be managed by Meggan Walsh, senior portfolio manager and head of the dividend value team for Invesco Advisers, Inc. in Houston, Texas.

Invesco Global Dividend Income Fund seeks to earn income from companies with above-market dividend yields.

Invesco Global Monthly Income Fund is a diversified global balanced portfolio with a target asset allocation of 60% equities and 40% fixed income.

The fund gains its equity exposure through the Invesco Global Dividend Income Fund. The fund’s fixed-income portion comes from Invesco Global Bond Fund and Invesco Global High-Yield Bond Fund.

Read: Look for dividend growers as rates rise

FTSE Russell has launched four new benchmarks within the Russell Global Indexes. The Russell Developed Large Cap 100% Hedged to CAD indices are designed for Canadian market participants and capture specific global sector exposures:

Russell Developed Large Cap Consumer Staples Capped 100% Hedged to CAD Index

Russell Developed Large Cap Consumer Discretionary Capped 100% Hedged to CAD Index

Russell Developed Large Cap Banks Capped 100% Hedged to CAD Index

Russell Developed Large Cap Insurance Capped 100% Hedged to CAD Index

Also read:

BMO AM launches 4 global ETFs

RBC GAM makes changes to funds