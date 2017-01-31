Invesco launches new series for 2 ETFs

Invesco says the initial offering of two new series of the PowerShares DWA Global Momentum Index ETF has now closed.

These new series, available in hedged Canadian-dollar-denominated units and unhedged U.S.-dollar-denominated units, will be available for trading on the NEO Exchange. Previously, the fund was available only in unhedged CAD-denominated units.

Also, the firm says the initial offering of two new series of the PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF has now closed.

These new series, available in unhedged Canadian-dollar-denominated units and unhedged U.S.-dollar-denominated units, will be available for trading on the TSX. Previously, the fund was available only in hedged Canadian-dollar-denominated units.