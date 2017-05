Invesco reduces fees, caps expenses for funds

Invesco Canada is reducing the management and advisory fees (MAFs) on select series across several funds, effective May 23, 2017. Operating expenses for select fee-based series of certain funds are also being capped.

The reductions and caps are expected to affect 75 fund series immediately, beginning May 23, 2017, since MAFs and operating expenses accrue daily. Of those, Invesco expects MERs will be reduced by an average of 0.17 percentage points. Depending on the series, the MER may be reduced by as much as 0.53 percentage points.

The operating expense caps will also provide cost certainty to investors in the funds that aren’t seeing immediate impact.

Invesco calculates and publishes MERs semi-annually, based on fees applied during the previous calculation period. As such, the MERs on affected funds with a December 31 year-end will reflect the fee reductions on June 30, 2018. For funds with a March 31 year-end, the MERs will reflect the fee reductions on September 30, 2018.

Changes are detailed in the tables below.

Management fee reductions Fund Series Previous MAF New MAF Invesco Canadian Balanced Fund F PF 1.00% 0.85% 0.85% 0.70% Invesco Canadian Bond Fund F 0.75% 0.65% Invesco Core Canadian Balanced Class F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Global Bond Fund A P F PF PTF 1.25% 1.15% 0.75% 0.65% 0.65% 1.15% 1.05% 0.65% 0.55% 0.55% Invesco Short-Term Bond Fund F 0.75% 0.65% Trimark Canadian Plus Dividend Class F PF 1.00% 0.85% 0.85% 0.70% Trimark Diversified Yield Class F, F8 PF, PF6 1.00% 0.85% 0.85% 0.70% Trimark Global Balanced Class F, F4, F6, FH PF, PF4, PF6, PFH PTF 1.00% 0.85% 0.70% 0.85% 0.70% 0.60% Trimark Global Balanced Fund F PF 1.00% 0.85% 0.85% 0.70% Trimark Global Diversified Income Fund A P F PF PTF 2.00% 1.85% 1.00% 0.85% 0.70% 1.80% 1.65% 0.80% 0.65% 0.55% Trimark Global Dividend Class F, F4, F6, FH PF, PF4, PF6, PFH PTF 1.00% 0.85% 0.70% 0.85% 0.70% 0.60% Trimark Income Growth Fund F PF 1.00% 0.85% 0.85% 0.70% Trimark Select Balanced Fund F PF 1.00% 0.85% 0.85% 0.70%