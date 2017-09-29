Invesco to scoop up ETF business for $1.2B

Invesco Ltd. has agreed to acquire U.S.-based Guggenheim Investments’ ETF business, which includes $36.7 billion of assets under management as of Aug. 31, 2017.

Under the terms of the agreement, Invesco would acquire Guggenheim Investments’ ETF business for $1.2 billion in cash. The transaction would be funded using a combination of cash and debt, and the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, pending necessary third-party approvals.

In a release, Invesco says its ETF assets under management would total more than $196 billion globally (as of Aug. 31, 2017) with the acquisition. The company adds, “Invesco manages close to $1 trillion in AUM globally.”

Previous Invesco buys include its acquisition of PowerShares in 2006, which it brought to Canada in 2009.