Investors want Canadian-owned investments, global expertise

Clients and advisors share their thoughts — 50 of them — in a survey sponsored by Mackenzie Investments.

More than three-quarters (78%) of investors surveyed say it’s important for advisors to offer products and services from Canadian-owned asset management companies. Just under three-quarters (72%) say it’s important for asset management companies to have unique expertise in global investing.

And most investors (91%) expect their reliance on socially responsible investments to increase or stay the same in the next two to three years.

Other highlights:

53% of advisors expect clients to increase their international investments over the next 2-3 years.

Women are more likely than men (35% versus 27%) to refer their advisors to others.

87% of advisors believe their clients fully disclose their current financial situations.

33% of investors say they would like to have contact with their advisors monthly or more often via email.

Interestingly, 92% of advisors think sharing articles or other relevant information is important to investors, but not as many investors agree (68%).

About the survey

