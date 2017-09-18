Investors want Canadian-owned investments, global expertise

Clients and advisors share their thoughts — 50 of them — in a survey sponsored by Mackenzie Investments.
More than three-quarters (78%) of investors surveyed say it’s important for advisors to offer products and services from Canadian-owned asset management companies. Just under three-quarters (72%) say it’s important for asset management companies to have unique expertise in global investing.
And most investors (91%) expect their reliance on socially responsible investments to increase or stay the same in the next two to three years.
Other highlights:
- 53% of advisors expect clients to increase their international investments over the next 2-3 years.
- Women are more likely than men (35% versus 27%) to refer their advisors to others.
- 87% of advisors believe their clients fully disclose their current financial situations.
- 33% of investors say they would like to have contact with their advisors monthly or more often via email.
Interestingly, 92% of advisors think sharing articles or other relevant information is important to investors, but not as many investors agree (68%).
About the survey
The survey, conducted by Environics, used data from the following:
- an Environics survey of 412 Canadian advisors completed online between June 20 and July 12, 2017. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error (MOE) of +/- 4.8%, 19 times out of 20.
- an Environics survey of 1,247 Canadians 18-75 years old, who have an investment portfolio or plans to begin investing in the near future, completed online between June 27 and July 11, 2017. A probability sample of the same size would yield a MOE of +/- 2.8%, 19 times out of 20.
- PMG Intelligence research of 1,184 Canadians, holding $10,000 or more in investable assets, and who participated in the research between March and April 2017.