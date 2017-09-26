Investors want more from advisors: survey

Many investors are happy with their advisors, and if their advisors switched firms, 51% would follow them to the new firm, finds a survey by Natixis.

Still, investors want their advisors to offer more services and information. In order of importance, investors say they wish their advisors would do more of the following:

provide a clear explanation of fees; offer investments that reflect personal values; listen; help manage market volatility; help with tax issues; help discuss financial planning with family members; discuss charitable giving and philanthropic goals; and talk about estate planning.

The list largely indicates that the services and information clients desire should reflect their personal situations. That tends to align with results from another recent survey that found 92% of advisors think sharing articles or other relevant information is important to investors, while significantly fewer investors agree (68%).

Read: Traditional advisory models don’t meet investor needs: Accenture

Fees matter most

Here’s a list of what surveyed investors rate as important when choosing an advisor: cost of advice (50%)

referral from friends and family (47%)

qualification (i.e., education, credentials) (43%)

size and reputation of the firm (39%)

comprehensive financial plan (36%)

personal connection (22%)

access to tax-efficient investments (20%)

access to unique investment opportunities (20%)

Investors want gains