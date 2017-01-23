Mackenzie adds to suite of ETFs and mutual funds

Mackenzie is launching an emerging markets ETF and a mutual fund, both in partnership with TOBAM, an asset manager and index provider.

The ETF and mutual fund give investors access to regional options with the potential to reduce risk concentration and market bias, and improve risk-adjusted returns in emerging markets securities, the firm says.

They go by the names Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF and Mackenzie High Diversification Emerging Markets Equity Fund.

The ETF is available for sale today and the mutual fund follows later this month.

The ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the TOBAM Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index. It invests primarily in equity securities of emerging markets.

The mutual fund is built with core investments in the Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF and may also invest in other ETFs, or occasionally in securities directly for active risk management purposes.

