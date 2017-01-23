Mackenzie adds to suite of ETFs and mutual funds

Staff / January 23, 2017

etf-portfolio-construction-0114

Mackenzie is launching an emerging markets ETF and a mutual fund, both in partnership with TOBAM, an asset manager and index provider.

The ETF and mutual fund give investors access to regional options with the potential to reduce risk concentration and market bias, and improve risk-adjusted returns in emerging markets securities, the firm says.

They go by the names Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF and Mackenzie High Diversification Emerging Markets Equity Fund.

The ETF is available for sale today and the mutual fund follows later this month.

Read: Mackenzie makes five funds eligible for RDSPs

The ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the TOBAM Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index. It invests primarily in equity securities of emerging markets.

The mutual fund is built with core investments in the Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF and may also invest in other ETFs, or occasionally in securities directly for active risk management purposes.

Also read:

Horizons ETFs reduces management fee on fund

Invesco to launch ETFs on NEO in 2017

Redwood Asset Management to launch ETFs on NEO

Assets invested in U.S. ETFs and ETPs reach record high: ETFGI

x

Investments

IN AN EVOLVING INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE,
POOL YOUR POTENTIAL.

Dynamic Private Investment Pools are designed to stand out in an evolving investment landscape.

· Real Choice

· Real Pricing Power

· Real Active Management

LEARN MORE >>>

This topic brought to you by

Dynamic Funds® | Invest with advice

Originally published on Advisor.ca

Retirement
Resource
Centre

For the advisor who specializes in
retirement planning.

Add a comment

You must be logged in to comment.

Register on Advisor.ca