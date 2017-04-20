Mackenzie launches active fixed income ETF

Mackenzie Financial Corporation plans to launch an active income ETF on the NEO Exchange.

Mackenzie says it has received final approval from NEO and Canadian securities regulators for the launch of the Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF (MHYB). It’s expected to start trading April 26.

The ETF aims to provide income with the potential for long-term capital growth to help meet cash-flow and investment goals, Mackenzie says. It is the fifth fund in Mackenzie’s series of active fixed income ETFs.

IGM Financial Inc., which indirectly owns Mackenzie Investments, is a shareholder of Aequitas Innovations Inc., the parent company of NEO.

