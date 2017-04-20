Man convicted for fraudulent RRSP scheme

The CRA says a Calgary man was convicted of tax evasion and fraud under the Criminal Code.

James Harvey Cameron was convicted on March 28 after running a fraudulent RRSP scheme from 2002 to 2006, CRA says.

He diverted $2.5 million of investors’ funds for his own use and failed to report it as taxable income, evading federal taxes of $673,871, CRA says in a release, citing court records. Cameron has not yet been sentenced.

CRA says victims of the fraud have the right to appear at the sentencing hearing to seek restitution or make a victim impact statement. If you think your client was a victim, go here to learn more.

