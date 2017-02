Manulife and Dimensional Fund Advisors to launch ETFs

Manulife Investments plans to launch a series of multifactor ETFs in partnership with Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC (DFAC) as sub-advisor.

The ETFs will seek to track indexes designed by DFAC’s parent company, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which uses a factor-based approach.

Manulife’s planned launch includes four multifactor equity ETF strategies spanning multiple geographies — Canadian large cap, developed international, U.S. large cap and U.S. mid cap).

A preliminary prospectus has been filed, and the ETFs are scheduled to launch in April 2017.

