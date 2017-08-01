Manulife Investments changes risk ratings on select funds

Manulife Investments has changed the risk ratings for the following funds, effective on or about August 1:

Risk rating decreases

Fund Current rating New rating Manulife World Investment Fund Medium to high Medium Manulife World Investment Class Medium to high Medium Manulife International Equity Private Trust Medium to high Medium Manulife Emerging Markets Fund High Medium to high Manulife Emerging Markets Class High Medium to high

Risk rating increases

Fund Current rating New rating Manulife U.S. Dividend Income Fund Low to medium Medium Manulife U.S. Opportunities Fund Medium Medium to high Manulife U.S. Dollar U.S. All Cap Equity Fund Medium Medium to high Manulife Covered Call U.S. Equity Fund Medium Medium to high Manulife Covered Call U.S. Equity Class Medium Medium to high Manulife Global Real Estate Unconstrained Fund Medium Medium to high

To determine the risk ratings, Manulife Investments used the investment risk classification methodology under National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds, which comes into force September 1, 2017. There is no change to the investing strategies and processes used by the portfolio managers.

