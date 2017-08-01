Manulife Investments changes risk ratings on select funds

Manulife Investments has changed the risk ratings for the following funds, effective on or about August 1:
Risk rating decreases
|Fund
|Current rating
|New rating
|Manulife World Investment Fund
|Medium to high
|Medium
|Manulife World Investment Class
|Medium to high
|Medium
|Manulife International Equity Private Trust
|Medium to high
|Medium
|Manulife Emerging Markets Fund
|High
|Medium to high
|Manulife Emerging Markets Class
|High
|Medium to high
Risk rating increases
|Fund
|Current rating
|New rating
|Manulife U.S. Dividend Income Fund
|Low to medium
|Medium
|Manulife U.S. Opportunities Fund
|Medium
|Medium to high
|Manulife U.S. Dollar U.S. All Cap Equity Fund
|Medium
|Medium to high
|Manulife Covered Call U.S. Equity Fund
|Medium
|Medium to high
|Manulife Covered Call U.S. Equity Class
|Medium
|Medium to high
|Manulife Global Real Estate Unconstrained Fund
|Medium
|Medium to high
To determine the risk ratings, Manulife Investments used the investment risk classification methodology under National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds, which comes into force September 1, 2017. There is no change to the investing strategies and processes used by the portfolio managers.
