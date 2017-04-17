Manulife Investments ETFs hit the market

Staff / April 17, 2017

Manulife Exchange Trade Funds has closed its initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as of April 17, 2017.

As announced in February 2017, Manulife Investments will offer four multifactor ETFs that are sub-advised by Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC.

The below chart provides information about the new funds:

ETF

Ticker

Equity Universe

Management Fee (Includes certain operating expenses)

Unhedged

 Hedged

Unhedged

 Hedged

Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF

MCLC

N/A

Canadian Large Cap

0.40%

N/A

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF

MULC.B

MULC

U.S. Large Cap

0.35%

0.40%

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF

MUMC.B

MUMC

U.S. Mid Cap

0.45%

0.50%

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF

MINT.B

MINT

Developed Markets ex. U.S. and Canada

0.50%

0.55%

Originally published on Advisor.ca

