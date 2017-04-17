Manulife Investments ETFs hit the market

Manulife Exchange Trade Funds has closed its initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as of April 17, 2017.
As announced in February 2017, Manulife Investments will offer four multifactor ETFs that are sub-advised by Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC.
The below chart provides information about the new funds:
|
ETF
|
Ticker
|
Equity Universe
|
Management Fee (Includes certain operating expenses)
|
Unhedged
|
Hedged
|
Unhedged
|
Hedged
|
Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF
|
MCLC
|
N/A
|
Canadian Large Cap
|
0.40%
|
N/A
|
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF
|
MULC.B
|
MULC
|
U.S. Large Cap
|
0.35%
|
0.40%
|
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF
|
MUMC.B
|
MUMC
|
U.S. Mid Cap
|
0.45%
|
0.50%
|
Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF
|
MINT.B
|
MINT
|
Developed Markets ex. U.S. and Canada
|
0.50%
|
0.55%