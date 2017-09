Mawer Investment Management Ltd. has appointed Christian Deckart, CFA, as lead manager of the firm’s Global Small Cap strategy, effective January 1, 2018.

Deckart joined Mawer in 2013 and has been co-manager of the strategy since 2015. He is also the co-manager of Mawer’s Global Equity strategy.

Paul Moroz, Mawer’s deputy CIO, will remain co-manager of the Global Small Cap strategy and lead manager of the firm’s Global Equity strategy.