MFS Investment Management makes appointments

MFS Investment Management has named new regional heads and research directors.

The appointments are as follows:

Pilar Gomez-Bravo, director of fixed income, Europe;

Joshua Marston, director of fixed income, North America;

Lior Jassur, director of fixed-income research, Europe; and

Melissa Haskell, director of fixed-income research, North America.

Reporting to Haskell are four new directors of research:

Gerald Pendleton, director of corporate research, North America;

David Cobey, director of high-yield research;

Jay Mitchell, director of emerging-market corporate research; and

Megan Poplowski, director of municipal research.

Appointments to new roles are as follows:

Sean Cameron, fixed-income strategic solutions analyst; and

Michael Pandolfi, director of associate research and leader of the mentor program.

MFS also made the following portfolio management assignments:

Gomez-Bravo joins portfolio managers Robert Spector and Richard Hawkins as lead portfolio managers of MFS Global Aggregate Core, Global Aggregate Core Plus and Global Aggregate Opportunistic strategies.

Alex Mackey joins the portfolio management team of the MFS’s U.S. Credit strategy, joining current portfolio managers Robert Persons and Hawkins.

Persons also joins the portfolio management team of the firm’s U.S. Domestic Balanced strategy and will work in tandem with Hawkins.

