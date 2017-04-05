MFS Investment Management makes appointments

MFS Investment Management has named new regional heads and research directors.
The appointments are as follows:
- Pilar Gomez-Bravo, director of fixed income, Europe;
- Joshua Marston, director of fixed income, North America;
- Lior Jassur, director of fixed-income research, Europe; and
- Melissa Haskell, director of fixed-income research, North America.
Reporting to Haskell are four new directors of research:
- Gerald Pendleton, director of corporate research, North America;
- David Cobey, director of high-yield research;
- Jay Mitchell, director of emerging-market corporate research; and
- Megan Poplowski, director of municipal research.
Appointments to new roles are as follows:
- Sean Cameron, fixed-income strategic solutions analyst; and
- Michael Pandolfi, director of associate research and leader of the mentor program.
MFS also made the following portfolio management assignments:
- Gomez-Bravo joins portfolio managers Robert Spector and Richard Hawkins as lead portfolio managers of MFS Global Aggregate Core, Global Aggregate Core Plus and Global Aggregate Opportunistic strategies.
- Alex Mackey joins the portfolio management team of the MFS’s U.S. Credit strategy, joining current portfolio managers Robert Persons and Hawkins.
- Persons also joins the portfolio management team of the firm’s U.S. Domestic Balanced strategy and will work in tandem with Hawkins.
