More advisors move to Echelon from HollisWealth

The investment advisor team led by Gerard Gardiner has joined Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. As a result, Echelon is also opening a new branch office in Saskatoon, Sask.

Gardiner and his team previously worked for HollisWealth. Their departure follows the December announcement that a separate team from HollisWealth, led by Brian Mercer, also moved to Echelon; that move was reported shortly after IA Financial reached a deal to purchase HollisWealth from Scotiabank, but was unrelated.

Read: Echelon snaps up HollisWealth advisors—and is looking for more

For his part, Gardiner has 26 years of experience in both the insurance and investment businesses. He has held numerous positions as chair and officer with local charitable organizations, investment companies, commercial real estate companies and community associations.

Gardiner says, “We were looking for an environment for our business that supports entrepreneurialism and independence–and that’s what Echelon offers.”

Read: What’s in store for independent advisors?