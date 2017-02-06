More Canadian earnings to watch

This week will bring more domestic earnings, says Prab Sagoo, associate director at Nasdaq Advisory Services, in his latest weekly highlight.

On Thursday, he says, “a number of bellwethers [are] reporting. The most notable include Intact Financial, ARC, Manulife, Thomson Reuters, Brookfield [Asset Management], Suncor, Great-West, TELUS, Agrium and Hydro One.”

Read: This week’s Canadian earnings reports

Further, “The Canadian economic calendar will see housing and trade data released, with Friday having the more notable Labour Force Survey,” says Sagoo.

Additional highlights