Morneau to discuss tax reforms today

The Liberal government has been fielding a lot of complaints about controversial proposed tax reforms, and now the premiers are poised for their turn as they gather in Ottawa to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The provincial and territorial leaders will get a chance today to hear Finance Minister Bill Morneau discuss his proposals to eliminate small business tax provisions the Liberals believe allow some wealthier Canadians to avoid paying their fair share.

Read: CRA to delay registered fee tax position until 2019

The suggested changes have led to an outcry from doctors, farmers, small business owners and even some premiers who fear the effect they would have on their provincial economies.

One of them is Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, who said Monday he wants the Liberal government to abandon the plan. “We need to be very, very careful with our engine of growth, not to take out the spark plugs.”

Don Morgan, deputy premier and justice minister of Saskatchewan, says the proposed changes could have unintended, negative consequences in his province, which he adds has used tax tools to encourage professionals to move to rural areas.

Read: Problems with Finance’s passive investing proposals

“There are doctors that have moved to smaller centres than Saskatoon based on the fact that they were able to do some tax planning,” says Morgan, who will be attending the meeting instead of Premier Brad Wall.

“Some of those people may very well not only leave Saskatchewan, but may leave Canada. So we’re hoping that they (the federal government) will look at those things and say ‘This was not what we contemplated. This was not what we wanted.’ ”

Morneau has said repeatedly he was listening throughout the consultation period that wrapped up Monday and is open to changes, but Pallister thinks it is too late.

“I’ll use the phrase poisoned water,” he says. “The nature of the dialogue has offended so many people.”

Update, 2:30 pm: Both B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said the small business tax plan must strike a balance between making sure the wealthy pay their share and avoiding undue harm to small businesses.

Notley said she wants to ensure the government works to protect such businesses from “unintended consequences that would detract form the work that they do, particularly in Alberta as we are emerging from a recession.”

“We know that the work of small businesses is fundamental to that success.”

