National Bank brokerage drops commissions for U.S.-listed ETFs

Staff / August 31, 2017

More articles on:
cutting_cost08_feature

National Bank Direct Brokerage (NBDB), a subsidiary of National Bank of Canada, says its clients will now be able to carry out online trades of exchange-traded funds listed on a U.S. market with no commissions. This announcement comes one year after NBDB introduced commission-free trading on ETFs listed in Canada. 

In its release, the company says there are no restrictions on the account size or number of trades when at least 100 units are being traded. NBDB notes clients must also sign up to its Online Documents Service to receive all their documents electronically (e-delivery) to be exempt from commission fees. 

The objective of this new pricing policy, it adds, is to allow investors of all sizes to access an expanded market for ETFs.

Originally published on Advisor.ca
Add a comment

Have your say on this topic! Comments are moderated and may be edited or removed by
site admin as per our Comment Policy. Thanks!