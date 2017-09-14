NCM launches flat-fee mutual fund

Norrep Capital Management Ltd. (NCM) has launched flat management-fee pricing for certain mutual funds. Billed as Z Series, they have an annual flat management fee of $1,000 plus taxes, per fund, per account.

These fees stay fixed as assets grow.

“For example, if an investor has $300,000 in a mutual fund with a 1% management fee, the cost per year is $3,000,” explains Alex Sasso, CEO of NCM. “Using NCM’s actively managed Z Series, the cost is only $1,000.”

NCM is offering Z Series pricing for Norrep Core Canadian, Norrep Core Global and Norrep Premium Growth Class. The Z Series minimum investment is $100,000 with a maximum investment of $1,000,000.