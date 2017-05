Aequitas NEO Exchange has been designated as a Qualified Foreign Exchange by OTC Markets Group, effective March 29, 2017.

With this designation, NEO-listed companies may apply to qualify for trading on the OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets in the United States. These markets allow companies to establish a secondary market to reach the U.S.-based investment community, without a U.S. exchange listing.

Here’s a complete list of OTC markets Qualified Foreign Exchanges.