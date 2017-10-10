New Mackenzie funds focus on SRI, women, China

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of investors agree that sustainable, responsible and impact investing will become more important to their investment portfolios, finds an Environics Research survey.

As a result, Mackenzie Financial Corporation will launch the Mackenzie Global Sustainability and Impact Balanced Fund. The fund will provide Canadian investors with a solution that helps their investments have a positive environmental and social impact, says the firm.

Mackenzie will also launch the Global Leadership Impact Fund, which provides investors with an opportunity to advocate for the advancement of women in leadership roles, while aiming to generate competitive returns and long-term capital growth, notes the firm.

Both funds are managed by integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) evaluations of companies with fundamental analysis into the investment process, and will be available for purchase on October 16, 2017.

Further, Canadians are interested in investing in China, with 77% of investors saying they will either maintain or increase their investments in the country in the next two to three years, finds the survey.

Also on October 16, Mackenzie launches the Mackenzie All China Equity Fund, which will be sub-advised by China Asset Management Co., Ltd. Mackenzie recently acquired a 13.9% interest in China AMC. Together with Power Corporation of Canada, the indirect parent company of IGM Financial (the parent company of Mackenzie Investments), Mackenzie holds a 27.8% interest in China AMC.

“As the second-largest economy in the world and consistently with one of the highest growth rates, China offers investors scale, scope and diversification opportunities for portfolios,” says Michael Schnitman, senior vice-president, product, for Mackenzie Investments, in a release. “Disposable income is on the rise and the middle class is growing. It is also the world’s largest population at over 1.3 billion people. A rapidly rising middle class with an enormous population creates a unique opportunity for investment and growth potential.”

About the Environics survey: 1,247 Canadians aged 18 to 75 years old, who have investment portfolios or plans to begin investing in the near future, were surveyed online between June 27 and July 11, 2017.