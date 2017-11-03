New option for simple trust tax filing

For 2017 and later tax years, CRA will offer online filing to trust administrators and their representatives.

In a notice, CRA says these admins and representatives “will be able to file a simple T3 Trust Income Tax and Information Return (T3RET) online […],” noting that a “simple or ‘NIL’ return means that a trust’s taxable income, total taxes payable, and refund or balance owing are $0.00.”

