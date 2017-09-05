Clients in the north getting more CRA support

The Canada Revenue Agency is going to offer more services to rural communities in the Yukon territory.

Diane Lebouthillier, minister of national revenue, says the government is bringing CRA back to Yukon by setting up a support centre in the Elijah Smith Building in Whitehorse, the largest and only city in the territory. The focus of the project is to help residents fill out their tax and benefit returns as well as make sure they receive the benefits and credits to which they’re entitled. Individuals and businesses in the territory will also learn more about region-specific credits and their requirements.

Read: Have clients in northern Canada? Here are tax tips

In addition, CRA outreach officers will visit Whitehorse each quarter, along with annual visits to smaller, remote communities. Steps have also been taken to help residents make payments to CRA.

