Only one 2017 recipient of Fellow of FPSC distinction

Financial Planning Standards Council has announced the results of this year’s Fellow of FPSC nominations: Dawn Hawley, CFP, has been selected as the only recipient of the distinction for 2017.

Hawley, who has more than 35 years of experience, currently works with Angus Watt Advisory Group, National Bank Financial, in Edmonton. She served as chair of the FPSC Board of Directors from 2015 to 2017 and, in total, served eight years as a board member. Hawley also served on FPSC’s Professional Practice Working Group.

Created in 2011, the distinction recognizes those who advance FPSC’s purpose and CFP professional standards. Fellow of FPSC recipients are recognized by a committee of their peers for their contributions, and this the first year that only one recipient has been chosen — in prior years, three or more have been named.

Hawley will be awarded in November at FPSC’s Celebration of the Profession Dinner at the Toronto Reference Library.